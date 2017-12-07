North Korea Warns Of 'Mighty Nuclear Force' If US Continues 'Warmongering' Acts

North Korea’s foreign ministry said Wednesday the United States and South Korea’s military drills and U.S. officials’ condemnation of Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs made the outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula “an established fact.” North Korea’s comments came a day after Washington flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over the region, angering the reclusive country.

A spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry blamed “confrontational warmongering” remarks by U.S. officials for pushing the peninsula to the brink of war. He also said the ongoing large-scale aerial drills between Seoul and Washington indicated the U.S. was taking a “step-by-step” approach to provoke a war.

“The remaining question now is: when will the war break out?” the spokesman said Wednesday in a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it and should the U.S. miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the U.S. dearly pay the consequences with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened.”

Read more