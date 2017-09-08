North Korea warns US will pay for 'political prostitute' Nikki Haley's 'hysteric fit'

Image Credits: KCNA via Reuters.

North Korea on Friday called U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley a “political prostitute” and derided her as “crazily swishing her skirt” after Haley said the rogue regime was “begging for war.”

The state-run Korean Central News Agency described Haley’s comments to the UN Sunday as a “hysteric fit.”

“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool,” KCNA said. “The U.S. administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing.”

KCNA mocked Haley’s call for more sanctions in response to North Korea’s most powerful nuclear test on Sunday that was said to involve a hydrogen bomb.

