North Korea willing to halt missile tests, with conditions: report

North Korea is open to temporarily halting its nuclear and missile tests should the United States agree to several demands, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea Ambassador to India Kye Chun-yong on Wednesday said Pyongyang is willing to employ a conditional moratorium on the country’s tests should the United States come to the negotiating table.

“If our demands is met, we can negotiate in terms of the moratorium of such as weapons testing,” Kye said in English in an interview posted on the website of WION, a television station in India.

One demand could be halting U.S. and South Korean joint military drills. North Korea has called the drills an invasion rehearsal while Seoul and Washington argue the annual exercises are routine defensive preparations.

