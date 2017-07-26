North Korea Year Away from Developing Nuclear Missiles that Can Reach US: Expert

A leading North Korea expert said the country is a year and a half away from creating a nuclear missile capable of reaching the United States.

Some time in the next year, North Korea expert Gordon Chang told Fox News, “they will have a nuclear missile capable of hitting the United States and we will have to make a decision about how we deter North Korea.”

More recently, South Korea said it was noticing new activity at a site from where Pyongyang has launched missiles in the past.

Chang believes the Trump administration understands the threat. At a security conference in Aspen over the weekend, Gen. Joe Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that diplomacy should be allowed to play out for a few more months and then “there may have to be a follow-up option, which is the military option.”

