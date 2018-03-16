North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden amid summit speculation

North Korea’s foreign minister landed in Sweden on Thursday for talks, prompting speculation that the two-day trip could lay the groundwork for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman said Ri Yong Ho was in Stockholm to discuss with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom the security situation on the Korean peninsula and Sweden’s diplomatic representation of the United States in North Korea.

Sweden, which is not a member of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, has been mentioned as a potential location for a possible face-to-face meeting between Trump and Kim.

“If it is the case that the main players want Sweden to play a role, to facilitate, to be a forum or a link or whatever else, we are prepared to do that,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told Swedish news agency TT.

