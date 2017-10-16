North Korean Leaflet Calls for Death of 'Old Crazy Man Donald Trump'

A leaflet discovered in the South Korean capitol Saturday calls for the death of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Found in central Seoul by NK News reporter Chad O’Carroll, the propaganda flyer depicts Trump’s head being crushed by a North Korean solider.

Believed to have been sent by balloon from North Korea, the graphic image features numerous slogans surrounding the “complete extermination” of the U.S. and its commander in chief.

“We need to give death to old crazy man Donald Trump,” the leaflet reads.

The backside of the flyer shows Washington D.C. being struck by a ballistic missile with the phrase, “North Korea’s answer!”

Similar leaflets located in Seoul on Sunday and Monday also showed Trump being decapitated with a large set of shears.

These latest flyers come as the U.S. and South Korean navies begin large-scale drills near the Korean Peninsula.

Known as the Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX), the drills will utilize numerous military assets including a U.S. carrier strike group and a U.S. Special Forces “decapitation” team on board a nuclear-powered submarine.

“The exercise will provide a visible and coordinated engagement for the U.S.-ROK alliance,” a statement from the U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs reads. “It will also include combined joint operations and exercises with the ROK Navy, U.S. 7th Fleet, ROK Air Force, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, 7th Air Force and U.S. Eighth Army for the purpose of continuing the United States’ national policy and commitment to the U.S.-ROK alliance and the region.”

On Friday North Korea threatened to launch a barrage of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam in an apparent response to the upcoming drills.

“We have already warned several times that we will take counteractions for self-defense, including a salvo of missiles into waters near the US territory of Guam,” said Kim Kwang Hak, researcher at the Institute for American Studies of the North Korean Foreign Ministry. “The US military action hardens our determination that the US should be tamed with fire and lets us take our hand closer to the ‘trigger’ for taking the toughest countermeasure.”

