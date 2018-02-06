North Korean Nuclear Weapons Parts Acquired Through Berlin Alleges German Intelligence Head

The head of a German intelligence agency accused North Korea of acquiring parts for their missile and nuclear weapons programs through its embassy in Berlin.

“We determined that procurement activities have been carried out from there that are, in our view, done with a view to the missile program and sometimes also for the nuclear program,” Hans-Georg Maassen, head of Germany’s domestic security agency BfV, said in a television interview with public broadcaster NDR set to air Monday.

North Korea has resisted international pressure to slow down or stop its rapidly developing ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs. The United Nations and the United States have hit North Korea with burdensome economic sanctions aimed at crippling their weapons programs. North Korea attempts to skirt these sanctions through black markets and smuggling.

“When we see such things, we stop them. But we cannot guarantee that we spot and block each attempt,” said Maassen about acquiring potential weapons parts in Germany in comments released by NDR.

