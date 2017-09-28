Kim’s regime continues to spread lies about a massacre that is not even confirmed to have happened.


Related Articles

Hawaii Delegation, Security Experts at Crossroads on Defense Against North Korea

Hawaii Delegation, Security Experts at Crossroads on Defense Against North Korea

World at War
Comments
FBI Director Warns Terrorist Groups Could Soon Launch Drone Attack Against U.S.

FBI Director Warns Terrorist Groups Could Soon Launch Drone Attack Against U.S.

World at War
Comments

North Korea Releases Cartoon Teaching Children To Destroy American Imperialists

World at War
Comments

Catalonia: If Peaceful Revolution Is Impossible, Violent Revolution Is Inevitable

World at War
Comments

DoD Estimated N. Korea Could Kill 20,000 S. Koreans A Day In A War, And That Was Before They Got Nukes

World at War
Comments

Comments