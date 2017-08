Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Moon Choe escaped North Korea 18 years ago when dictator Kim Jung Un’s father ran the country with an Iron Fist.

He was 19 at the time.

So now, when he watches the news and sees his homeland’s ruler launching missiles and threatening the United States, he’s not surprised.

Speaking through an interpreter, Choe said, “In my opinion, he’s acting crazy.”

After fleeing, he lived in China for more than 15 years, then in Thailand for ten months, before coming to Dallas.

