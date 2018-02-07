North Korean Workers In Russia Being Deported, But Not Forcibly

Image Credits: Korean Central News Agency.

Russia began doing its bit to fulfill sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council in December by deporting North Korean workers, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, confirmed Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Matsegora said: “The ban on workers from North Korea will affect Russian economy, but we respect and fully implement the UN Security Council’s decisions. Many governors have started to deport Koreans in order to report early implementation [of the resolution].”

Matsegora added that despite the fact that the recent move will “deal a blow to the Russian economy, a serious blow, especially to the Far East,” it demonstrated Moscow’s commitment to implement the U.N. Security Council’s decisions, Russian news agency TASS reported.

On Dec. 22, 2017, the U.N. voted in favor of a resolution — drafted by the United States — to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea, in light of the nuclear threat its leader Kim Jong Un posed to the world by refusing to cease the rogue country’s ballistic missile testing.

