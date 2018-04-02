North Korea's Kim Attends Pyongyang K-Pop Concert

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and his wife attended a concert of South Korean singers, commonly called K-pop, performing at a rare event in Pyongyang on Sunday.

After the concert, which lasted more than two hours, Kim met the stars and took pictures with them backstage.

It was the first time in more than a decade that South Korean musicians have traveled to the North, as relations between the two nations thaw ahead of a landmark meeting of their leaders.

A South Korean artistic group, including some of the South’s pop legends and popular girl band Red Velvet, flew to Pyongyang over the weekend for two performances in the North Korean capital, one on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. How North Koreans would react to Red Velvet was the focus of keen media attention in South Korea.

“There had been interests in whether I would come and see Red Velvet. I had initially planned to attend a performance the day after tomorrow but I came here today after adjusting my schedule,” Kim was quoted as saying. “I thank you for this kind of gift to Pyongyang citizens.”

Kim attended the performance, at the packed East Pyongyang Grand Theater, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, sister Kim Yo Jong and other senior officials, including nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.