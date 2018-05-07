North Korea's Kim Jong Un Could Meet Trump In Singapore In June

The meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take place in Singapore in mid-June, according to South Korean media reports.

Earlier there were speculations that the two leaders would meet in the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, between North and South Korea — the venue of the recent North-South Korea summit, later this month.

According to a report in South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, the two leaders would most likely meet in Singapore in the third week of June after the G-7 summit in Canada. Trump on Friday said the date and location for the landmark summit were decided and the details would be announced soon.

“It will be very soon. I have the date. I have the location. It’s all agreed to,” the president told mediapersons at the White House on Friday. “We’re having very substantive talks with North Korea. And a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages, and I think you’re going to see very good things. As I said yesterday, stay tuned. I think you’re going to be seeing very, very good things. And also the trip is being scheduled. We now have a day and we have a location.”

Read more