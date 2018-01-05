North, South Korea to meet for talks Tuesday

North and South Korean officials will meet next week for the first formal talks more than two years, a sign that the two countries may be moving toward a possible thaw in their relations.

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday in the border village of Panmunjom, The Associated Press reported Friday, and is expected to focus on cooperation ahead of the Winter Olympics and improving relations more generally.

The announcement of the planned talks came amid a series of developments on the Korean Peninsula.

In a New Year’s Day speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that Pyongyang possessed weapons capable of striking the mainland U.S. and insisted that the world would have to accept his country as a nuclear-armed state.

