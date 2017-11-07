Northam Campaign Blames Online 'Bots' For Latino Victory Ad Controversy

The Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam campaign released a report that blamed online ‘bots’ for the increased online activity over the Latino Victory Fund (LVF) ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children.

The Latino Victory Fund ad became a center point of the Virginia gubernatorial race; the Northam campaign and the Latino Victory Fund faced bipartisan backlash over the controversial ad.

Even the Washington Post called the ad “vile” and “despicable.” Virginia campaign finance reports revealed that the Latino Victory Fund coordinated with the Northam campaign on the controversial ad.

Read more