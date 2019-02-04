Northam Holds Unscheduled Staff Meeting Amid Calls For Resignation - Report

Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., met with key staff members for an unscheduled staff meeting on Sunday before the Super Bowl and is apparently considering his next move after a photo emerged showing a man in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan garb in his 1984 medical school yearbook page, a report said.

Northam resisted calls to resign a day earlier– insisting that he did not appear in the yearbook photo, which contradicted his earlier remarks when he apologized for the picture.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that resignation is an active consideration, and called the meeting emotional. The paper reported that there is another meeting set for Monday.

Read more



The governor of Virginia reveals in new viral video the globalist plan for “post-birth abortion” now being pushed by lawmakers. Alex breaks down how eugenics is behind this gruesome attitude towards the unborn.