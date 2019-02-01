Northam Previously Blasted Trump For Refusing to Condemn 'White Supremacists'

Governor Ralph Northam, who admitted to featuring in a 1984 yearbook photo either wearing blackface or a KKK hood, once condemned President Trump for failing to condemn white supremacists.

I’m sure Trump will be happy to condemn Northam.


