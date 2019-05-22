Northam’s Blackface/KKK Photo Investigation Finds No Answers

A months-long investigation into Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) yearbook picture featuring two men in blackface and a KKK robe couldn’t determine whether the governor was in the image.

Despite the fact the Eastern Virginia Medical School’s 4-month probe concluded in their 55-page report that the racist photo had not been placed in Northam’s yearbook page in error, lawyers claimed they “could not conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in the photograph.”

How convenient!

Investigators “found no evidence that the photograph had been mistakenly published in a yearbook section with Mr. Northam’s name and other pictures of him alone, concluding that they had ‘identified no information that the photograph was placed on Governor Northam’s personal page in error or by any other means not at his direction. The investigators, including a former state attorney general, noted, though, that they could not confirm ‘the origin’ of the image,” the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Northam initially admitted he was in the blackface/KKK picture after the yearbook photos went public in February, but then walked back his confession after the backlash skyrocketed.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam had said.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

