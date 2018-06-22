Norway to Host Biggest NATO Military Exercise Since Cold War

Image Credits: Enrique Saenz, Marine Forces Europe / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain.

NATO and Norway are preparing for one of the largest military exercises ever held in the country, Trident Juncture 18. Norway is alerted for increased espionage activities.

40,000 participants, 130 aircraft and 60 vessels from more than 30 nations – this is NATO’s exercise Trident Juncture 18.
This October and November, more than 40,000 participants from all over NATO and its partners will be coming to Norway for exercise Trident Juncture 2018.

The exercise will test the whole military chain – from troop training at the tactical level, to command over large forces. It will train the troops of the NATO Response Force and forces from other allies and partners, ensuring they can work seamlessly together.

