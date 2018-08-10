Norway to Test Free Heroin for Drug Addicts

Image Credits: Wiki Commons.

Norway, which has one of the highest deadly drug overdose rates in Europe, will test prescribing free heroin to the most serious addicts to improve their living conditions, the government said on Friday.

The Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs has been tasked with proposing an experimental project to identify patients likely to benefit from the programme, to examine the implementation method, and to calculate the costs.

“We hope that this will provide a solution that will give… a better quality of life to some addicts who are today out of our reach and whom current programmes do not help enough,” Health Minister Bente Hoie wrote on Facebook.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Hero Of Benghazi: Stand Down Orders Were Given Directly To Me

Hero Of Benghazi: Stand Down Orders Were Given Directly To Me

World News
Comments
Brazilian Politician Mulls Loosening Gun Laws Amid Record-Breaking Murder Rates

Brazilian Politician Mulls Loosening Gun Laws Amid Record-Breaking Murder Rates

World News
Comments

Erdogan Calls Putin Amid Lira Crisis

World News
Comments

UK Woman, Daughter Arrested In Dubai For Drinking Glass of Wine On Flight

World News
Comments

Dutch Politician Dies In Apparent Suicide After Sharing Islamic Gang Rape Nightmare

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Comments