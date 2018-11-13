Not all the Earth’s Water Came From Comets

We have comets and asteroids to thank for Earth’s water, according to the most widely-held theory among scientists. But it’s not that cut-and-dried. It’s still a bit of a mystery, and a new study suggests that not all of Earth’s water was delivered to our planet that way.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and it’s at the center of the question surrounding Earth’s water.

This new study was co-led by Peter Buseck, Regents’ Professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration and School of Molecular Sciences at Arizona State University. In it, the authors suggest that the hydrogen came, at least partially, from the solar nebula, a cloud of gas and dust left over after the Sun formed.

Read more