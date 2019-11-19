Not Enough: Gay Rights Group Demands More from Chick-Fil-A

Gay rights organization GLAAD is demanding Chick-Fil-A further bend the knee after the fast-food restaurant announced it would sever ties with charities deemed anti-LGBT.

In a statement released Monday, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation called on Chick-Fil-A to take further steps to show it’s serious about cutting ties with what they call “divisive anti-LGBTQ activists.”

If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families.

Chick-Fil-A investors, employees, and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism, but should remember that similar press statements were previously proven to be empty.

In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-Fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents.

One of the charities Chick-Fil-A chose to stop donating to, The Salvation Army, released a statement Tuesday expressing its dismay and claiming the split was due to misinformation being spread without fact.

We love all. We serve all.

Read The #SalvationArmy's full statement in the image and here: https://t.co/F079r7lbMX pic.twitter.com/0jJv0Ed2zP — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) November 18, 2019

“We’re saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations — areas in which The Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed,” reads a statement from The Salvation Army.

Far from being “anti-LGBTQ,” the Salvation Army claims it serves “more than 23 million individuals a year, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“In fact, we believe we are the largest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ population,” the Salvation Army wrote, adding they believe a disinformation campaign was to blame.

“When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, or ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor is at risk. We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to ill-informed judgment and greatly appreciate those partners and donors who ensure that anyone who needs our help feels safe and comfortable to come through our doors.”

Chick-Fil-A also halted donations to The Fellowship of Christian Athletes over its support of heterosexual marriage.

