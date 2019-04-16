Not Everyone Is Mourning Over Notre Dame Cathedral Being Set Ablaze

The burning of the nearly 1,000 year old Notre Dame Cathedral in France brought out some rather interesting responses on social media.

Perhaps the hottest “hot take” was from the left-wing rag “The Jewish Worker,” which suggested it was “white supremacy” to care about the “antisemitic” Notre Dame Cathedral being set ablaze:

Fuck that, I've seen more people tearing their shirts over this one European cathedral than the destruction of entire nations. If you care more about one historic church than an entire historic nation, it's clear why. https://t.co/Mhphff0dnV — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) April 15, 2019

The front entrance to Notre Dame was adorned with an antisemitic allusion but no you're right, I should weep for this devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/O9pt0ge2cg — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) April 15, 2019

The Jewish Worker later deleted the first tweet but made clear they still agree with everything they said (it was just “ill-timed”):

I'm going to delete the original tweet, not because I've changed my mind about the overall message, but because some have raised concerns about the instrumentalization of Syrian suffering to make a short-tempered, ill-timed point, and I respect that criticism. — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) April 15, 2019



Alex Jones covers the Notre Dame fire as it burns the 900 year old cathedral to the ground. Could this event signal the grande finale of the Islamic takeover of France?

Here was some of the reactions from Facebook:

A brief summary of who is responding to the tragic Notre Dame fire with 'smiley faces' on Facebook. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/OBANPl9Wpv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 15, 2019

BuzzFeed hilariously tried to claim that video was a “hoax”:

BuzzFeed lied about the reaction to the Notre Dame fire by claiming that a perfectly legitimate video showing respondents posting smiley emoticons in response to the blaze was a ‘hoax’. It wasn’t a hoax.https://t.co/SWgpQ648S1 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 15, 2019

This is just a sample of comments in response to the Notre Dame fire posted at France 24 Arabic. Check for yourself: https://t.co/azG117lxOS Instead of denouncing this vile rhetoric, BuzzFeed is claiming I made it up. This is why you suck. This is why no one trusts you, pic.twitter.com/tCcuhW7jlg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 15, 2019

Everything which runs contrary to their egalitarian worldview is fake and must be censored.

Here’s some of the reactions from Twitter:

How are some people responding to the #NotreDame fire in Arabic? This thread documents some interesting reactions. #Paris https://t.co/t5V21qnU6Y — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2019

Remember folks, all we need to do to bring about a multicultural utopia is eliminate all borders!