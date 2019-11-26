"Not Going to Go Out Like a Punk": Jamaican NRA Member With Gun Permit Shoots AK-47 Wielding Robber

A Miami man from Jamaica used a firearm to defend his property from a rifle-wielding intruder, killing the would-be thief in the process.

60-year-old Donovon Stewart said he had to resort to lethal force early Monday when an armed assailant broke into his van, where he was asleep with his wife and 11-year-old son.

“The guy I killed last night, he put an AK-47 to my damn face,” Stewart said in an interview with CBS Miami.

“Well, he opened the door like this and pointed his AK-47 and I reached around like this and got my gun. That is how I did this to him.’

According to Stewart, the intruder quickly realized he’d made a huge mistake.

“I am from Kingstontown in Jamaica,” Stewart said, “and I am not going to go out like a punk. So I emptied my Glock in his chest. This man tried to get in my van while I was sleeping and he was surprised to see what I did.”

Stewart later credited his quick reflexes with helping him defend his home, and added he’s a licensed gun owner and registered NRA member.

“So I thought you are you going to kill me so now I have to act quickly because I am trained,” Stewart told local media. “You know I have a security license, I have a G license and I have a state firearms license and a concealed weapons permit and I have a gun and I am a member of the NRA.”

He was also very vocal about the need to physically defend his home and his family, especially in the face of deadly threats.

“I am going to defend my life and those I love,” Stewart stated. “My family is innocent and just don’t put an AK-47 in my face. I will not allow that to happen. This guy also hijacked a woman in a van and was found with her car key. He robbed another woman at gunpoint.”

“You want to come looking for trouble?” Stewart asked. “Come to me. Come to me. I wouldn’t do anything like this to anybody and they picked the wrong person in this case.

Miami police say they’re still investigating the incident, but at the moment it looks like a case of self-defense.

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!