'Not Just Murder' - Chicago Carjackings Surge To Highest Point In At Least A Decade

While already the murder capital of America, it appears law and order is really losing control as The Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom reports that Chicago residents suffered more carjackings in 2017 than in any other year since at least 2007, new statistics released by the Chicago Police Department (CPD) show.

The CPD reported 967 carjackings in 2017 through Dec. 27, a sharp 30 percent increase over 2016’s 682 total, the Chicago Tribune reported Sunday. The past three years have shown a stark upward trend in car thefts after eight consecutive years of decline since 2007, when 898 jackings were reported. The crime rate bottomed out at roughly 300 reports in 2014.

“We constantly look at it, but to just give you a simple answer is difficult,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told the Tribune. “Sometimes you can’t predict what these (carjackers) are going to do and how they’re going to do it.”

