NOT SATIRE: Dr. Anthony Fauci to Throw MLB Season’s First Pitch

In what seems like a cruel joke, NIH head Dr. Anthony Fauci has been tapped to throw the ceremonial pitch at the first 2020 Major League Baseball game.

On Monday, the Washington Nationals announced they’d picked Fauci, largely credited with prompting the shut down of nearly every spectator sport across the globe, to throw the league’s inaugural pitch before their match against the Yankees Thursday.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the team stated.

While the Nationals claim Fauci’s a “superfan” because he’s been seen wearing a Washington Nationals face mask, the coronavirus task force member’s comments to media have been largely regarded as the reason many spectator sports were suspended.

In an interview with the New York Times in late April, Fauci doomed sports players and fans when he announced after “15 days to slow the spread” that America was “not ready” for sports.

“I would love to be able to have all sports back. But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet,” Fauci told the Times.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Fauci said. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’”

“What we need to do is get it, as a country and as individual locations, under control. That sometimes takes longer than you would like, and if we let our desire to prematurely get back to normal, we can only get ourselves right back in the same hole we were in a few weeks ago.”

In June, he also cast doom over the prospect of a 2020 NFL or college football season, saying, “Football may not happen this year.”

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and … tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” he told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta.

Despite the fact his comments were essentially taken as orders to shut all sports down, Fauci told Sen. Rand (R-Ky.) during a hearing in late June on COVID-19 that he “never said we can’t play a certain sport.”

“All I hear, Dr. Fauci, is, ‘We can’t do this, we can’t do that. We can’t play baseball,’” Sen. Paul argued.

. Paul: "All I hear, Dr. Fauci, is, 'We can't do this, we can't do that. We can't play baseball.'"

Fauci: "The only thing I can do is … give you the facts." pic.twitter.com/bbkiHnHdAK — MarVista509 (@MarVista509) June 30, 2020

“The other thing I’d like to clarify very briefly. I never said we can’t play a certain sport. What happens is the people in the sports industry … from the [MLB] Players Association, owners, people involved in the health of the players ask me opinions regarding certain facts about the spread of the virus. I give it, and then it gets interpreted that I’m saying you can’t play this sport or you can’t play that sport,” Fauci responded.

“The only thing I can do is to the best of my ability give you the facts and evidence associated with what I know about this outbreak.”

The pitch is merely Fauci’s latest PR stunt as he enjoys a rise in popularity due to the media’s portrayal of him as the savior of the coronavirus pandemic, resisting the evil President Trump who simply wants to reopen the country regardless of how many Americans die.

The MLB plans to hold a 60-game season in 2020, however no fans will be allowed in the stands.

