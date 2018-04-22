Not the Rominee: Mitt Romney 2nd at Utah GOP Convention, Must Face Senate Primary

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney finished second at the Utah Republican Convention on Saturday behind State Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine).

Romney and Kennedy will now face each other in a primary election, because neither Romney (49.12%) nor Kennedy (50.88%) reached the 60% threshold necessary to secure the party’s nomination automatically.

Kennedy celebrated his win on Twitter, while Romney put a brave face on defeat:

