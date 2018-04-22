Not the Rominee: Mitt Romney 2nd at Utah GOP Convention, Must Face Senate Primary

Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney finished second at the Utah Republican Convention on Saturday behind State Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine).

Romney and Kennedy will now face each other in a primary election, because neither Romney (49.12%) nor Kennedy (50.88%) reached the 60% threshold necessary to secure the party’s nomination automatically.

Kennedy celebrated his win on Twitter, while Romney put a brave face on defeat:

Thank you so much to all of the delegates for your votes today. I look forward to winning the support from voters across the state in the primary on June 26. Now let's go clean up Washington! #KennedyForUtah #utpol #UTGOP pic.twitter.com/nd04XHIB2j — Dr. Mike Kennedy (@KennedyForUtah) April 22, 2018

Thank you to all the delegates who hung in there with us all day at the Convention. I appreciate the support I received and look forward to the primary election. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 22, 2018

