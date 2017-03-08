Not With Her: Hillary Clinton Bombs In NYC Mayoral Race Polling

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton didn’t perform well in the latest poll in the New York City mayor’s race, according to a new Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

Fifty-eight percent of likely voters in the city don’t want Clinton to run again, compared to just 23 percent of voters who wanted the former presidential candidate to run. Nineteen percent of voters hadn’t yet made up their mind.

Current Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to run for reelection, but trails Republican challenger Paul Massey, Jr. in terms of fundraising. Massey raised $1.6 million in the race so far, compared to de Blasio’s $1 million.

Clinton expressed interest in the race, but said she would only consider running if de Blasio didn’t enter the race for some reason.

