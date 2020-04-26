Not worth my time! Trump cancels daily briefing

President Donald Trump has declared that the White House news conferences were ‘not worth the time and effort’ because the ‘Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions.’

An embattled Trump took to his favorite social media platform on Saturday to slam ‘fake news’ and to cancel the White House press briefings.

‘What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,’ he asked in the Saturday tweet. ‘They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!’

Was just informed that the Fake News from the Thursday White House Press Conference had me speaking & asking questions of Dr. Deborah Birx. Wrong, I was speaking to our Laboratory expert, not Deborah, about sunlight etc. & the CoronaVirus. The Lamestream Media is corrupt & sick!

Trump followed up with a declaration that he never called the pandemic a ‘hoax’ during a rally in South Carolina.

‘I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax,’ he said. ‘They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!’

Last week President Trump talked with DHS Science officer about putting UV light into the body. A company Aytu recently uploaded a video showing the exact therapy Trump was talking about. So YOUTUBE removed the video.

Prior to the tweets, the White House called the press pool and announced that the press briefing was cancelled.

In the absence of his campaign rallies, the president has relished the opportunity to take the lead during the televised afternoon updates, which have stretched for as long as two hours as Trump boasts achievements against the outbreaks and applauds the high television rating the briefings receive.

