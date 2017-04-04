'Nothing to see here!' CNN's Don Lemon Refuses to Report Susan Rice Revelations

CNN anchor Don Lemon refused to cover reports Monday claiming former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice illegally unmasked and spread intel on the Trump transition team during the 2016 election.

Focusing on Trump’s tweets charging that Obama had bugged Trump Tower, Lemon claimed there was “no evidence” of this, and accused Fox News of spreading the claim that Susan Rice illegally shared Trump team intel.

“The president and the White House are still trying to make a lie true,” Lemon said.

“Let us be very clear about this. There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team… was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim. And on this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”