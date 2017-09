Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said she is unsure if President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, but pointed to “interesting coincidences” between campaign associates and the foreign power that suggest otherwise.

“Do you think that the Trump campaign, with the knowledge of the now-president, colluded with Russia and stole this electioin?” NBC “Today” host Matt Lauer asked.

“Matt, I can’t say that. That’s what this investigation is to determine,” Clinton said.

