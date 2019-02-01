Notice How Democrats Are Never Indicted?

In a display of raw federal power unseen since Barack Obama rappelled from a Blackhawk helicopter to personally beat Bin Laden to death with an autographed copy of The Audacity of Hope, Roger Stone was arrested at his home by a 29-man, 17-vehicle tactical unit of the FBI.

Another Trump figure has fallen — the end is near, and the noose is tightening. All Trump associates now fear for their lives and freedom.

Yet some people who have committed crimes much more serious than any of the Mueller indictments remain, as always, unafraid. That list, by no means comprehensive, includes, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Clapper, Brennen, Steele, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Ohr (Mr. and Mrs.), Rice, and Yates.

Robert Mueller has been involved in multiple important cases throughout the years appearing to assist the Deep State with several cover-ups. Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss his checkered past and deliver a warning to Roger Stone.