Notre Dame Fire May Be Occult Ritual Says Investigative Journalist

Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out how the Notre Dame fire may or may not be an occult ritual, predicted by Nostradamus in one of his infamous quatrains, that is being used to usher in a new era of “Chrislam” where Christians and Muslims are forced into a culture collision.

Zagami also breaks down the speculation surrounding the discovery of a mysterious figure on live television cameras walking across a very high level of the Cathedral while the spire and wooden elements burned on the other side of the great Notre Dame.

Alex Jones presents a video of Lou Dobbs during his Fox program where he warns viewers that the French investigation into what exactly started the Notre Dame fire may be covering up the very real possibility of arson for what he calls, “political reasons.”