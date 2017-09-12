Notre Dame President Calls Feinstein’s Criticism of Nominee’s Faith ‘Chilling’

Image Credits: ABC News screen grab.

The president of the University of Notre Dame called criticism of appeals court nominee Amy Barrett’s Catholic faith “chilling” in an open letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.).

Rev. John I. Jenkins sent the letter after Feinstein, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, criticized Barrett’s nomination in light of her Catholic faith. Feinstein asked Barrett, a Notre Dame law school professor, if she could be trusted to impartially weigh in on cases involving abortion, given the Church’s opposition to the practice.

“I would never impose my own personal convictions on the law,” Barrett said during a Wednesday confirmation hearing.

Feinstein remained unconvinced by such assurances, saying, “the dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern.”

Read More


Related Articles

Hillary Clinton "Obsessed" With Alex Jones in New Book

Hillary Clinton “Obsessed” With Alex Jones in New Book

U.S. News
Comments
ESPN Anchor: ‘Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist’

ESPN Anchor: ‘Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist’

U.S. News
Comments

Investigation into Clinton lawyers accused of deleting emails is ordered

U.S. News
Comments

Prof: ‘I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted’

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Trump Lawyers Wanted Jared Kushner Out of White House over Russia ‘Complications’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments