Notre Dame Terrorist Was Given an Award by the EU For Complaining About Racism Against Migrants

The terrorist who attacked police officers with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris yesterday was previously given an award by the European Union for writing an article in which he complained about racism against migrants.

The Algerian jihadist cried “this is for Syria,” before he bashed an officer over the head with the hammer yesterday before being shot by police. The man was found to have two kitchen knives and “other unsophisticated weapons” in his possession.

It subsequently emerged that the culprit, named as 40-year-old Farid Ikken, had lived in Sweden working as a journalist and received an “EU Commission’s National Journalist Prize Against Discrimination” award for a report in which he discussed alleged racism towards migrants.

In other words, a terrorist who literally tried to bludgeon people to death with a hammer was partly motivated by his anger about political correctness not being followed.

Many on the left would probably respond by insisting that this was a reasonable grievance and that the terror attack was justified.

The article also dealt with “asylum seekers who are not entitled to medical care and who are therefore forced to seek medical care, as well as healthcare staff and others who still provide healthcare to asylum seekers,” the European Commission wrote in a statement.

Confounding the lazy stereotype that Muslim terrorists are usually poverty-stricken with little or no education, Ikken had obtained a Masters degree while living in Sweden.

According to reports, he also made a video before carrying out the attack in which he swore allegiance to ISIS.

‼️ #France: The moment when the Algerian attacker at #NotreDame in #Paris attacked a group of policemen with a hammer. via @PorteTonAme pic.twitter.com/uTEH3WIRkX — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) June 7, 2017

