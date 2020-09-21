Now AOC Hints Dems Will Impeach Trump Again To Stop SCOTUS Confirmation

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) suggested that Democrats may consider impeaching President Trump again to stop him from filling the vacant Supreme Court seat left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

When asked by reporters during a press briefing Sunday if Democrats are weighing impeachment as an option to stop Trump, Ocasio-Cortez confirmed it was a “tool” under consideration.

“I believe that certainly there has been an enormous amount of law-breaking in the Trump administration,” AOC said. “I believe that Attorney General Barr unfit for office, and uh, he has pursued potentially law-breaking behavior.”

“That being said, there are procedures and decisions that are largely up to House Democratic leadership, but I believe that also we must consider, again, all the tools available to our disposal, and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table.”

AOC’s remarks come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted on Sunday that Democrats may impeach Trump again to prevent him from choosing a new Supreme Court Justice.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made.”

Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court nominee later this week, possibly Friday or Saturday.

Alex Jones breaks down how the desperate Deep State left is vowing that “nothing is off the table” to stop President Trump from nominating a Supreme Court replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including impeaching Trump again and even adding several more Justices to the Court.

