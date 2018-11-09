Watch: Four Trucks Block Entrance To Broward County Elections Office As Protesters Gather

As rumors of election fraud in Florida spread throughout the country, protesters have arrived outside the Broward County Elections Office, but are being blocked by four large trucks.

Update: Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes was caught on camera arguing with reporters who want to know how many outstanding ballots are left to be counted.

President Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott have both mentioned investigating election fraud.

See the Rick Scott press conference below:

We’re in a fight…

