Watch: Four Trucks Block Entrance To Broward County Elections Office As Protesters Gather

As rumors of election fraud in Florida spread throughout the country, protesters have arrived outside the Broward County Elections Office, but are being blocked by four large trucks.

Update: Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes was caught on camera arguing with reporters who want to know how many outstanding ballots are left to be counted.

#Broward Elections Supervisor #BrendaSnipes has a history of destroying ballots and violating Florida election laws. How can she not know 40+ hrs later how many votes are outstanding?? pic.twitter.com/PpQmRbTZe4 — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) November 9, 2018

President Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott have both mentioned investigating election fraud.

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida – I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

See the Rick Scott press conference below: