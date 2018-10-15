Now Live: Is Saudi Journalist Killing A False Flag? - Banned 2018 Midterm Election Coverage

Image Credits: Jim Watson | Getty.

Infowars has launched our Banned Live Midterm Election coverage, which will feature breaking news and updates every weeknight until the midterm election on Nov. 6th.

Bookmark this page and tune in to Infowars.com/show Monday-Friday from 8-10 PM CDT to get the latest midterm developments and commentary exclusively from Alex Jones and other great Infowars hosts and guests!

Tune in at Infowars.com/show. Below you can watch our previous broadcasts.

Friday, October 12 broadcast:

Thursday, October 11 broadcast:

Wednesday, October 10 broadcast:

Also, watch Alex Jones break down how the killing of Jamal Khashoggi could be a false flag operation.

