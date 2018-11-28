NPC Meme Contest Winner Announced!

The Infowars NPC meme contest is over and a winner has been chosen!

This contest sought the best Infowars-themed NPC meme that we felt reflected Infowars’ mission of truth-telling.

We received over 1,500 awesome memes and appreciate everyone who put in the effort to create great entries.

Without further ado, here’s the NPC Meme contest winner –

Carpe Donktum

Here are a few honorable mentions:

Chen Compton

Hailey Meskill

Dovev imac

CQ Bowman

Nikola Obradovic

Daniel Cunningham

Mike Wright

Masters of New Age Music

adubs

William Sabatini

April J

Joe Flynn

SSGSteelTigers

Thank you to everyone who participated to make this one of Infowars’ most successful contests to date. We received thousands of memes from people around the world and we had a blast checking them out.


Related Articles

The Strange Contradictions Of Jerry Corsi

The Strange Contradictions Of Jerry Corsi

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Portland is a Sh*thole

Video: Portland is a Sh*thole

U.S. News
Comments

YouGov Poll Reveals “Epidemic Of Anti-Americanism”

U.S. News
comments

Caravan Migrants Make a List of Demands, Claim They’re “Victims of Repression”

U.S. News
comments

New York Times Columnist on Trump Supporters: ‘Maybe They’re Just Bad People’

U.S. News
comments

Comments