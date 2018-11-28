NPC Meme Contest Winner Announced!

The Infowars NPC meme contest is over and a winner has been chosen!
This contest sought the best Infowars-themed NPC meme that we felt reflected Infowars’ mission of truth-telling.
We received over 1,500 awesome memes and appreciate everyone who put in the effort to create great entries.
Without further ado, here’s the NPC Meme contest winner –
Carpe Donktum
Here are a few honorable mentions:
Chen Compton
Hailey Meskill
Dovev imac
CQ Bowman
Nikola Obradovic
Daniel Cunningham
Mike Wright
Masters of New Age Music
adubs
William Sabatini
April J
Joe Flynn
SSGSteelTigers
Thank you to everyone who participated to make this one of Infowars’ most successful contests to date. We received thousands of memes from people around the world and we had a blast checking them out.