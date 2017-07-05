NPR Accused of Bias For Tweeting Out Full Declaration of Independence

NPR faced accusations of political bias Tuesday for marking the Fourth of July by tweeting out the entire Declaration of Independence.

NPR has celebrated Independence Day for 29 years by having hosts, reporters and commentators read the Declaration of Independence on-air.

But a number of Twitter users slammed NPR for tweeting it this year, interpreting the outlet’s sharing of the founding U.S. document as a call “for revolution” and a way to “condone the violence.”

While some users ripped NPR, others mocked those who disapproved:

