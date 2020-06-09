NPR Gushes Over Massive Protests While Claiming Trump Rallies Are Dangerous Due To COVID-19

Two tweets from National Public Radio (NPR) perfectly represent the hypocrisy of the left-leaning outlet.

On one hand, NPR praises the thousands of people closely gathered to protest police brutality in the name of George Floyd, but days later, they criticized President Trump for announcing he’ll be holding rallies soon.

The first tweet, posted on Saturday, reads, “Thousands of voices at a protest in D.C. came together to sing the Bill Withers classic ‘Lean on Me,’ led by local musician Kenny Sway. ‘It sounded like unity and togetherness,’ he says. ‘It sounded like love and pureness of the people.'”

Thousands of voices at a protest in D.C. came together to sing the Bill Withers classic "Lean on Me," led by local musician Kenny Sway. "It sounded like unity and togetherness," he says. "It sounded like love and pureness of the people."

https://t.co/KdDHFuVbTf — NPR (@NPR) June 6, 2020

Then, on Monday, NPR tweeted, “President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country. ‘The rallies will be tremendous,’ a campaign manager said.”

President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country. "The rallies will be tremendous," a campaign manager said. https://t.co/hZ1nV45d00 — NPR (@NPR) June 9, 2020

Below is another tweet where NPR promotes “throngs of protesters gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial for a rally” and “over a dozen similar events.”

Throngs of protesters gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial for a rally that was slated to be just the first of over a dozen similar events at landmarks around the greater D.C. region on Saturday. https://t.co/1hZILsxjQp pic.twitter.com/2MECU3GDUC — NPR (@NPR) June 6, 2020

Other Twitter users have noticed NPR’s hypocrisy as well:

14 minutes apart. That has to be a record. pic.twitter.com/UaskL6W8v5 — Garby Jooman (@GarbyJooman2020) June 9, 2020

Perhaps the outlet truly believes combatting racism is worth the chance contracting coronavirus.

They did publish an article weighing the risks of protesting amid COVID-19, tweeting out, “White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19.”

Dozens of public health and disease experts have signed an open letter in support of the nationwide anti-racism protests. "White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19," they wrote.https://t.co/yFjEN5VlVS — NPR (@NPR) June 8, 2020

It’s no wonder President Trump has called for the defunding of the outlet for years now!

A very good question! https://t.co/8z6uQLKz8M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

NPR needs to set its political bias aside and decide whether mass gatherings are dangerous to public health or not.

