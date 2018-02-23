NRA Backlash: Major Companies Cave to Anti-Gun Pressure

Several companies are distancing themselves from the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

First National Bank of Omaha, the largest privately-owned bank in the US, announced Thursday it would be terminating NRA Visa credit cards, which featured the organization’s logo and gave users a $40 bonus for signing up.

“Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA,” the bank tweeted. “As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card.”

Likewise car rental giant Enterprise Holdings, which operates Enterprise Rent-a-car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car, declared Thursday that all three of their brands would be terminating discounts for NRA members.

The Hertz car rental company also announced Friday NRA members would no longer be eligible for their car discount program.

Investment firm BlackRock, the largest gunmaker shareholder, also indicated it would be working with firearms manufacturers “to understand their response” to the shooting, but did not say it would divest from gun companies which make up $6 trillion in assets.

Anti-malware software company Symantec and insurance company MetLife also both issued statements Friday announcing they were also discontinuing discounts on products for NRA members.

The business decisions followed the publication of an article by ThinkProgress shaming companies over their ties to the NRA, which has been blamed by leftists for last week’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla.