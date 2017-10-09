NRA Chief: Hillary Clinton Will Never Spend A Moment Without Armed Security

Chris Cox, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, accused Hillary Clinton of “hypocrisy” for her stance on gun control and criticism of the NRA, telling “Fox News Sunday” that Clinton “will never spend a moment … without armed security” or “live in a high crime area.”

“And the truth is, Hillary Clinton ran as the most pro-gun control candidate in America, and she lost,” Cox said, “but she gets an award. She gets an award for hypocrisy, because she will never spend a moment, a breath, without armed security surrounding her for the rest of her life. She will never dial 911.

“She’ll never live in a high crime area, but her life is no more valuable than a single mom living in Chicago, working the late shift, who wants to own a gun and carry it to defend herself,” he added.

