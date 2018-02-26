Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
NRA Donations Surge
Public rejects attacks on Second Amendment
Kit Daniels
| Infowars.com -
February 26, 2018
Comments
Image Credits:
KAREN BLEIER / Getty
.
Read more at
Newswars.com
Related Articles
DREAMer With Shotgun Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up School
U.S. News
Comments
Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask
Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff
U.S. News
Comments
RNC chair: Raising gun purchase age to 21 is ‘on the table’
U.S. News
Comments
Eric Trump: ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal if you raise the age to 21’ for guns
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.