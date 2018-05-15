NRA Must Publicly Name Plaintiffs Fighting Anti-Gun Law, Judge Rules

A federal judge ruled Sunday that anonymous teenage plaintiffs helping to challenge Florida’s sweeping anti-gun law must identify themselves publicly, even as he acknowledged the order would probably expose them to intense leftist “vitriol” and “harassment.”

In a surprising turn, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker even suggested that he personally wanted to side with the NRA, which wants to shield the young plaintiffs’ identities, but said his hands were ultimately tied by court precedent.

“If it were entirely up to this court, the court would not hesitate to grant the NRA’s motion,” Walker wrote in his ruling. “One need only look to the harassment suffered by some of the Parkland shooting survivors to appreciate the vitriol that has infected public discourse about the Second Amendment. And this court has no doubt the harassment goes both ways.”

