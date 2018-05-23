NRA PAC Raises More Than 2.5 Times as Much as Gun-Control PACs in April

The National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund raised about 2.75 times as much money in April as the leading gun-control PACs combined, filings with the Federal Election Commission revealed on Tuesday.

The NRA’s total of $1,852,323.28 represents a retreat from the record amount the group raised in March but is still more than the top three gun-control PACs combined. The Giffords PAC raised $653,510.53 in April, the Everytown for Gun Safety PAC raised $16,552.33, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Voter Education Fund raised $4,015.00. The three groups combined raised $674,077.86, which is $1,178,245.42 less than the NRA.

The NRA raised the majority of their money, $1,603,469.65, from small donors who gave less than $200. The other $243,903.58 came from individuals giving more than $200. The group’s PAC spent $78,926.50 in April and ended the month with $7,618,245.50 cash on hand.

Giffords PAC spent more than it raised in April with disbursements of $668,644.29. It ended the month with $5,913,928.54 cash on hand. The Everytown PAC spent just $1,037.73 in April and ended the month with $61,133.47. Brady’s PAC spent $468.76 and had $4,454.52.

