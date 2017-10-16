NRA Spokeswoman Moves After Receiving Death Threats from Anti-Gunners

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch announced she’s had to move following a string of death threats from gun rights opponents.

One photo showed a pile of trash bags which Loesch notes she had readied in preparation for a move.

Spent my weekend preparing to move due to repeated threats from gun control advocates. 1 pic.twitter.com/cQoZzOYXPt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

Check out the rest of Loesch’s story below:

2 One guy hunted down my private cell phone number, called when police were here, threatened to shoot me in my front yard. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

3 Another guy created a string of social media accounts, posted photos of my house, threatened to rape me to death. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

4 Another gun control advocate, after threatening to hunt me down and assault me, dragged my kids into it. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

5 I’m grateful that my kids’ school worked with law enforcement and private security to ensure campus safety, and work with me. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

6 I’ve only ever discussed these issues kinda vaguely. More I can’t discuss. I and other 2A women are sexually threatened regularly #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

7 I’m not sad, just determined. Maybe someday ppl will drop the ideological boundaries and not cherry-pick concern. Maybe someday. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

8 When you think of it, it’s amazing/sad to see the treatment of women on social media who do not identify as progressive. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

9 I see conservative women regularly abused on social media by some of the same people slamming Weinstein. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

10 The culture is only non-conservative women deserve respect. It’s idiotic, demonstrated daily, and deserving of more than 140 chars. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

11 If “inequality” was truly a concern for modern feminists, they’d defend, not shame, women for making choices antithetical 2 progressivism — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

12 But they sold out by tying their cause to party & don’t defend conserv women as strategy. Some sexism is ok if it silences conservatives — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

13 Feminism should’ve defended women, regardless of party. Let ideas battle it out in the public sphere, but everyone speaks. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017