NRA Spokeswoman Moves After Receiving Death Threats from Anti-Gunners

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch announced she’s had to move following a string of death threats from gun rights opponents.

The radio host on Sunday posted a serious of tweets indicating gun control advocates were threatening to shoot her on her own property and “rape me to death.”

One photo showed a pile of trash bags which Loesch notes she had readied in preparation for a move.

“Another gun control advocate, after threatening to hunt me down and assault me, dragged my kids into it,” Loesch wrote.

Check out the rest of Loesch’s story below:


