NRA Win: Buffet Concedes Corporations Shouldn't Join Gun Debate

Warren Buffett isn’t shy about expressing his political opinions: The billionaire readily concedes raising money for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

When the 87-year-old engages in such activities, however, he says he’s acting as a private citizen, not speaking on behalf of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, where he’s chairman and chief executive officer. “At the parent company level, we have never made a political contribution,” Buffett told investors at the company’s annual meeting last weekend.

That’s precisely the reason he argues that Omaha, Neb.-based Berkshire and other businesses shouldn’t have a role in the debate over how the U.S. regulates firearm sales, a question that gained renewed urgency after the Valentine’s Day shooting spree at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

