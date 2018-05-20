NRA's Dana Loesch: The media needs to stop creating 'monsters' who commit mass shootings

National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch blamed the media for “creating” the “monsters” who commit mass shootings like the one at a Texas high school on Friday.

“The media has got to stop creating more of these monsters by oversaturation,” Loesch said on NRATV Friday, just hours after a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School claimed 10 lives.

“I’m not saying don’t responsibly report on things as they happen,” she continued. “Look, I understand it. But constantly showing the image of the murderer, constantly saying their name is completely unnecessary.”

"#MSM has got to stop creating more of these monsters by oversaturation. I'm not saying don't responsibly report on things as they happen. I understand it. But constantly showing the image of the murderer, constantly saying their name, is completely unnecessary." —@DLoesch #NRA pic.twitter.com/9GjK3sLrDr — NRATV (@NRATV) May 19, 2018

Read more