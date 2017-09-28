NSA Leaker Told FBI That She Was Triggered By Fox News Being On At Her Workplace

The National Security Agency contractor who leaked a top secret report about Russian activities during the election told FBI agents that she was upset with her employer because Fox News was played on TVs at her office.

“I’ve filed formal complaints about them having Fox News on, you know?” Reality Winner, the contractor, told FBI agents during a June 3 interview at her home in Augusta, Ga. “Uh, just at least, for God’s sake, put Al Jazeera on, or a slideshow with people’s pets. I’ve tried everything to get that changed.”

Federal prosecutors disclosed the interview transcript in a court filing on Wednesday. Politico first reported details of the document.

Federal prosecutors have charged Winner with mishandling classified information for leaking a top secret report that laid out evidence that Russian hackers had targeted U.S. voter registration databases. Winner, who faces at least nine years in prison if convicted, printed the document from her NSA office at Fort Gordon and then sent it to reporters at The Intercept.

