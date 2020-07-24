NSA Whistle Blower Bill Binney Debunks Russian Hacking Hoax In Explosive Press Conference

Former NSA Technical Director and whistleblower, Bill Binney, gives definitive proof that Russia could not have hacked the DNC or John Podesta and refutes the politicized narrative conceived by the deep state.

His bombshell assertions not only put the Russian hacking hoax to bed, but he also makes a case for a conspiracy that goes deeper than previously known.

The establishment doesn’t want this interview to be seen, so be sure to spread this link to combat Big Tech’s stranglehold on information.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

On The Brink of War: Mideast Tension at All Time High - Friday Live

On The Brink of War: Mideast Tension at All Time High – Friday Live

Special Reports
Comments
The COVID-19 Testing Hoax Is About To Go Mainstream

The COVID-19 Testing Hoax Is About To Go Mainstream

Special Reports
Comments

Stop The “Peaceful Protesters” Narrative

Special Reports
Comments

Qatar and the CCP: The Real Election Meddlers – Report

Special Reports
Comments

Livestream: Feeding the Insatiable Beast

Special Reports
Comments

Comments